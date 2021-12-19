Soccer player Alex Morgan gives the San Diego girls a reason to celebrate

He ruled out the details of Nike and Coca-Cola sponsorships, appearances on all kinds of shows from Good Morning America to The Simpsons, video game covers, and the fact that Time magazine named her one of the most influential people on the planet.

What lays the cornerstone of Wave FC Alex Morgan as a one-woman tsunami off the coast of San Diego will unfold on a more subtle level.

When Morgan—the two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and striker who scored 115 international goals alone—starts to connect with young, excited girls, a part of the city will begin to change.

Now, there is a sportswoman in her prime at the highest level. Now, there is a player playing for his team at home. Now, there is a star that awakens dreams and inspires them to kick the impossible in a trash can.

San Diego has been blessed with boy legends, from Bill Walton and Phil Mickelson to Marcus Allen and Tony Gwen. Stunning women like Maureen Connolly, Candice Wiggins and Jill Devers also call home in San Diego, but they’ve broken barriers in faraway places.

It’s rare for a female star to drop an anchor this big, close enough to be seen, heard, and touched.

There’s a chance of 9.4 million followers on Instagram, 3.8 million followers on Twitter, and all the noise that permeates Morgan’s world is fading away. It could be a picture or a signature. Maybe a simple wink or a fist bump.

But for all those eyes wide open in the city, it’s coming.

“It’s a game changer,” said Wave coach Casey Stoney. “It’s about girls outside looking for someone. I firmly believe that if you don’t see it, you can’t be.”

Morgan represents more than just a sports star. It’s definitive proof that motherhood and a senior job aren’t opposites, and she cuts apples for her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Charlie when she’s not cutting through her defenses. She is a very successful businesswoman. She is an author.

Girls, dreams could hardly be greater.

“There is never a dull day,” Morgan jokes. “…When I remembered that I was going to the sun in Los Angeles (women’s soccer matches), and that I was going with my mother to Los Angeles for the games, I was saying to myself: ‘This is what I want to do’ when I grow up. This is what I want to be.” .

“Being that person and giving girls opportunities that others wouldn’t have is incredibly special and I don’t take it for granted.”

From the start, Morgan set out to break down barriers.

“I remember when I was four or five, I was playing with sponge ball,” said Pam, Alex’s mother. He ran with his chest out. We named her Mighty Mouse because she was always faster than the other kids.”

However, watching Morgan’s play isn’t when Mommy’s pride is exploding. It happens in small moments, so routine that it is impossible to count them.

“It amazes me how you can give someone your full attention for two seconds and that can mean the world to them,” says Pam. “It can make them feel like they’re the only person who’s there, even for a minute, a picture, a signature, that they handle with ease.”

“It kind of amazes me, I’m very proud that he’s a role model and that he takes it very seriously.”

Alex Morgan is one of the most famous athletes in the world. She is pictured with fellow Wave co-star Abby Dahlkemper. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

While revealing the Wave FC colors and logo on Wednesday, Stoney shared why every little moment can turn into a ripple ripple through the girls in the pool.

“I grew up in a country and culture that tells girls they shouldn’t play, they can’t play, with very little chance,” said Stoney, an England native who recently managed Manchester United. “They told me it’s a man’s game and we shouldn’t play.

“We were banned from using the fields and facilities, and we had to fight a lot just to play the game we liked.”

Few understand what footprint Morgan could make in San Diego better than club president Jill Ellis, former coach of the US women’s team.

“You think about the talent on the pitch, but also the audience, the person in the community, the player that fans will see in great numbers,” Ellis said. Bringing a name known as Alex into this community for fans to see was a pipe dream.”

“Can we make it happen?”

Morgan is ready to push the limits. When asked at the meeting to share his goals for the first season for the expanding club, he didn’t hesitate.

“I think we want to win the championship,” he said.

Cheers rang out in the room before Morgan put on his shirt.

“The idea of ​​going to see your heroes live is one thing to see them on TV,” Ellis said. “Now she creates this opportunity for kids who have posters of her on the wall to come see the legend live.

“That’s great. I grew up where there were no (sports) champions.”

Moments later, a group of eight girls gathered around Morgan for a photo. She had been interviewing non-stop for over an hour, and she handed Charlie to a relative amid questions.

Morgan smiled for the photo as if it was her wedding day.

