Sarah Escobar, vanguard of the tricolor

As the days go by, the heartbeat Sarah Escobar, who will be the first Ecuadorean to represent the country at the Winter Olympics. The appointment is in Beijing from February 4th. The US-based tricolor already has previous experiences in a competition of this type, but in the youth category, as it did in Lausanne, in 2020.



International Olympic Committee: The Tokyo Olympics were the most watched in history Read more

The 19-year-old athlete It is clear that what is coming will be different from what happened in the Swiss city, because now it is about the Olympic Games at a high level, where the world’s elite athletes arrive. “This time the competition is much more difficult, but at the same time I think it will be a new opportunity to learn from the best,” Escobar said from his home in New Jersey, without first emphasizing the unprecedented step he will take.

“I am the first (Ecuadorean) woman to compete in the Winter Olympics “I am very excited and proud to represent the women of Ecuador, my age,” said the Ecuadorian Olympic Committee IT skater.

I will try to do my best in the Olympics and I will share this dream with all Ecuadoreans, send me your most positive energies” Sarah Escobar, Ecuadorean snowboarder

Escobar, who has dual citizenship, Since his parents are Ecuadorean, he has been skiing since he was three years old. After honing his skills and abilities, he began competing for the New Jersey State and winning championships. Then, by the efforts of his parents, he attended Waterville Academy in New Hampshire and that was when he started participating in the FIS circuit.

Sarah who had the support Ecuadorean masses in Lausanne, She admits that she was very nervous during the opening show, but at the same time she is proud, like her mother Eliana. “As parents to us it’s an incredible pride, because Sarah represents Ecuador,” they said.



Peter Godoy struggles to achieve his goals Read more

Regarding its preparation, The athlete now feels that she has matured more as a person and as an athlete, With the alpine ski team at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

“I do a lot of exercise, training on the physical and technical side with my team. I think I am well prepared for these Olympics and I will prepare even more.”

Skier in Vermont To focus on his studies and preparation which includes several hours in the mountains.

In Beijing he will take part in the giant slalom (Slalom). This system consists of descending skis between sets of poles that are inserted into the snow. “When I’m at the start of the race you feel all the adrenaline, I love speed,” she said excitedly.