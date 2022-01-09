Kimeli and Jebitok, from Kenya, outperform Elgoibar International Cross – Polideportivo

The guys event was amazing. Senior candidate Aaron Kivli, holder of the Atapuerca Cross, had to stay trapped by the coronavirus and paved the way for a victory that had been contested by a group of eight athletes who had run away from the start, with Spaniards Adel Mishaal and Nassim Hassous. He. She.

Kimeli, the world specialist in the 5000 metres, was fine, he carried the weight of the escape and this effort could take its toll because he had very dangerous traveling companions, such as Rogers Kibet, lurking and waiting for his chance, while Amos Sirin, who needs more kilometers to get On his maximum performance, he had abruptly slipped.

Ethiopia’s Addisu Yehun, who won Thursday in the Italian town of Campacchio and arrived at the competition’s best rhythm, endured the last hills and would complete a hat-trick and then cut back to two units to play the win in the Menchita Tartan.

Ugandan Kibet stayed in the last stage and the final went to two stages, with Yehun and Kimele battling for victory in the 100m race the Kenyan decided in his favour, and also came very refreshing and finally joking streak after a really tough race.

A two-year wait after the last edition was suspended due to the pandemic fueled the sporting hunger of local fans, who came in droves to the grounds of Mintexita Stadium that allowed the occasion to see a full sporting day.

The women’s race was also amazing. As the rain continued, a pool of female candidates was initially formed, with nine African women with options for the final victory and the England team, which also swept the top-level runners, into the background from the start.

Kenyan Edinah Jebitok, winner of the Bath Sale three weeks ago and Olympic in Tokyo, has shown that she should be counted on in the future because she has great potential and only had to increase her pace after ten minutes of running to capture it all. your comrades.

Gebituk measured his strength well, continuing alone out of the mud with every step, while pushing his opponents away as a specialist in the 1500 metres, a distance that seemed short for the strength of the 20-year-old African who on Sunday earned his Ph.D on a respectable 7.6 kilometer route. .

Her compatriot and big favorite for the win, Beatrice Chebet, had to settle for second place, with no chance of challenging Jepetok’s win, while Prisca Chisang finished off the African podium.

Ranked 78th in Cross International Guibar – MEMORIAL MUGUERZA.

Men’s

1.- Nicholas Kimele (Kenya) 33:48 min.

2- Adissu Yihune (Ethiopia) with a time of 4 seconds.

3.- Rogers Kibet (Uganda) with a time of 6 seconds.

4.- Adel Mishaal (Spain) minute 1.

woman

1.- Edina Jepetok (Kenya) 26:02 min.

2.- Beatrice Shebet (Kenya) for 20 seconds.

3.- Priska Chisang (Uganda) at 30 Segundos. –