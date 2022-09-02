Scientists confirm that the collision of two supermassive black holes can be seen from Earth – FireWire

TheAstronomy, astrophysics and science in general In the greatest expectations of phenomena that occur outside our borders. According to a recent study, two supermassive black holeslocated in the center of the galaxy, They’ll collide anytime in three years.

That is why the eyes of scientists point upwards with all possible tools, because this A wonderful phenomenon that can be seen from the ground.

As published by the portal Mvs . NewsThe study that predicted the collision of supermassive black holes was conducted by scientists from astronomy and astrophysicsa & a).

The two regions of the galaxy are identified by their names J1430 + 2303. They fall right in the middle of their star constellation, in detail.

They determined that the combined masses of black holes are equal – carefully read – 200 million suns. These cosmic phenomena exceed 45 times Sagittarius A, the Sagittarius located in the center of the Milky Way.

Two black holes will collide imminently and we will see it for the first time Scientists rub their hands at what may be one of the most anticipated events in modern astronomy They have a combined mass of 200 million suns ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/yU4haBeNOq – ⛔️ The Secret Meeting (LRsecreta) August 30 2022

What would this massive black hole collision look like?

According to what the scientists explained in the report, the energy particles that would be emitted by the merger of these two giants are large enough to speak of a final collision.

“This is probably the first observable event in the merger of supermassive binary black holes in human history,” they said.

Gravitational waves from the stellar event register a low frequency for current observatories. However, astronomers expect to see a huge explosion of light in the spectrum of the instruments they use.

The merger of two supermassive black holes has been described among scientific theories about stellar phenomena. If captured, it will help to decipher many secrets that surround these mysterious events in the universe.