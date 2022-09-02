Scientists confirm that the collision of two supermassive black holes can be seen from Earth – FireWire

TheAstronomy, astrophysics and science in general In the greatest expectations of phenomena that occur outside our borders. According to a recent study, two supermassive black holeslocated in the center of the galaxy, They’ll collide anytime in three years.

That is why the eyes of scientists point upwards with all possible tools, because this A wonderful phenomenon that can be seen from the ground.

