WhatsApp | The app’s trick to find out if your partner has deleted conversations | technology | Messaging | nda | nnni | sports game

do you have an account The WhatsApp? With this you can make calls, video calls, send texts and multimedia files with your friends, family and co-workers. It is possible that for some reason on certain occasions you had to delete an entire conversation, however, after doing that, there will be a history of photos and videos that you received or shared with a specific user, so someone will be able to detect that you have deleted group or personal chats.

Not many know this, but it is possible to find out if a person has deleted the chats in his account. The WhatsAppAnd while it’s not a tool developed exclusively to find out this information, the Meta app has unconsciously added a section where all the contacts you’ve interacted with at some point appear.

Find out if your partner has deleted chats on WhatsApp

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, access to “Settings”.

Here you will click on the “Storage and Data” > “Manage Storage” sections.

Scroll down and in the Chats section you will see the name of all the contacts you’ve talked to before.

Finally, go back to the main WhatsApp interface and if this user’s name is not there, then their conversation has been deleted.

It’s over, that will be it. You will not access messages, but you will access photos and videos sent by chat The WhatsApp. It is important to clarify that this trick should be used in good faith, suddenly to recover multimedia files that your partner sent to a particular contact, either because they lost the conversation by moving their account to another mobile device or for other reasons. .

