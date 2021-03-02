Sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing a gorilla in Uganda

a Uganda Was sentenced on Thursday b 11 years in prison To kill him in a rare mountain gorilla Bwindi Impenetrable National Park And other minor crimes.

Called the silver back gorilla Friend (Which means “friend” in Swahili), he was around 25 years old. They killed him in June with a spear.

Felix King, A resident of a nearby town, was arrested and confessed to killing the monkey, claiming he acted a legitimate defense, according to the Ugandan Animal Authority (UWA).

Now, Byamukama has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing the gorillas and “other animals” in the park. He was also found guilty of crimes Illegally entered a protected area Antelope and other animal specimens are killed.

“We are relieved that justice has been brought to my mind, and this should be an example for other people who kill animals,” said the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority. Sam Moanda.

My companion was a family leader 17 gorillas, The first to become accustomed to the human presence in the park to allow tourists to keep an eye on them.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) estimates the population Mountain gorillas, Present in Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, compared to 680 in 2008.