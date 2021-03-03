Women’s Football – News – A blend of creativity, unity and the Ubuntu spirit

Diana Yuna:

Very few people have heard of this tournament. However, conveying the message together is something that brings people together. For example, if you have a chance to play for the number one goal, which is to end poverty, many people join the team, because they want to contribute one way or another to eradicating it from the planet.

The Global Goals World Cup is a blend of creativity, unity and Ubuntu spirit [ndlr: Ubuntu es un concepto africano según el cual somos lo que somos gracias a las personas que nos rodean, y también engloba la percepción de la influencia que ejercen los demás sobre nosotros]. The only rule to keep in mind is that only non-professional soccer players can participate.

This tournament piqued my interest as it targets popular football and tries to raise awareness in communities, as well as talented girls who have never played before. It also targets women who want to fight disease through football, coaches, players and players who have already stopped working but who, thanks to their experience, still have an impact on their community.

Any individual in society should try to implement these ambitious goals. That’s why women of all ages come to this all-day event: they celebrate International Women’s Day while simultaneously practicing the sport they love, interacting with others and having a good time.