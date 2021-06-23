So you can change the design of the application without other programs

The WhatsApp, instant messaging app, is constantly updated to improve the experience especially tools and mission Users can use it.

That’s why, and while it still has a long way to go, it’s starting to enable ways to customize a file a program One such alternative is to give each chat a different color.

Remember that this trick is part of Jobs The WhatsApp, so you do not need to download additional software that can jeopardize the security and privacy of your conversations.

How to change the color of chats in WhatsApp

First of all, it is worth noting that this customization is available on Android and iOS devices, so the only thing you need to do to achieve this is to follow the steps below.

The first thing you should do is to make sure that your device has the latest version of the app and it is up to date.

Once you do that, you have to enter WhatsApp from your phone and go to the chat you want to customize.

Once you are in that conversation, you have to click on the menu with three dots at the top right of the screen and select the “Background” option.

This option will allow you to choose the image or image in your gallery to use as your chat background.

After choosing the image to your liking, you have to adjust it to the size of WhatsApp and finish the process.

By following these simple steps, which will not take more than a minute, you will be able to customize the background of your conversations with the image you like the most.