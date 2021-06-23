A new surprise title enters Xbox Game Pass today

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

It’s very hard to go wrong with Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s subscription service has a massive catalog full of titles of all kinds, whether it’s a big AAA or a good number of basic titles. The company also does not stop making better efforts, adding “more wood”.

From Generation Xbox, we’d like to keep you updated with all the new games coming to the service. We already told you a few days ago how it is very likely that the last remaining Yakuza will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, RuleGet it sometime. However, what we present to you today goes much further, which is that from today you can enjoy a new game: worms rumble.

Worms Rumble is coming to Xbox Game Pass on launch day

That’s right, new Worms arrive today on our Xbox and we can enjoy them completely for free thanks to the subscription service from the American company. This worms rumble The franchise’s first real-time game, plus it will support up to 32 players online and cross-platform play. Best of all, it has Smart Delivery, which is optimized for the new Xbox Series X | S. To download it, all you have to do is go to the following Link and install it.

