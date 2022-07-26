So you can keep your router to connect to the internet in case of a power outage

The manufacturer Salicru also has a similar device, although in this case we have an internal battery with a capacity of 7800 mAh, so we will have more autonomy than the previous Legrand. This device also allows us to connect our router directly to the external battery, always powered by the power cable and the corresponding circular connector. This model has a larger capacity, so we can operate our router for several hours, in addition, we have the ability to connect several devices at once, such as a home switch.

Manufacturers like Legrand currently have routers that draw a maximum of 25 watts, with an internal 2,200 mAh battery to keep the router running for about an hour and a half. These types of devices already include the necessary cables with the typical round connectors, so it is not necessary to use the current adapter for our router.

Routers are devices that do not consume much power, so we can power them with certain devices of this type of equipment. Routers usually operate on 9V or 12V voltage, so we have small UPSs or external batteries that are able to adjust the output voltage to adapt to the router we are going to connect. Depending on the characteristics of the electrical input of our router, we will have to configure the device with one or another voltage. It is very important to check the input voltage of the router, if we choose a voltage that is too low, the device will not start, and if we use a higher voltage, it will automatically burn out.

Finally, we have the Tecnoware mini UPS for routers, this one has a higher battery than its predecessor and a better design. This device will not only allow us to power our router through the modular connector, but will also provide power via PoE to a device we want, for example, a home IP camera with PoE.

This equipment is ideal for feeding our router only from possible power outages, plus it is very affordable.

Power strip with built-in UPS

If you want to power a mini PC, you won’t be able to do that with earlier ones because they don’t have AC with a schuko connector. If you have the router next to your computer and you want to protect it from overvoltage, you can buy a power strip with a built-in UPS, in order to adequately protect all devices, as well as to be able to turn off the device. Your computer is safe in the event of a power outage.

If you need more power (W) to keep your computer running for a few minutes, you’ll need an 850VA UPS like the one below from Salicru. It has similar characteristics to the previous one, but supports more power in the event of a power outage.

As you can see, in these power strips, we can keep our router, home switch, and other essential devices like a computer, laptop, and even a low-consumption NAS server.

Regular UPS to connect router, PC and more

If you want to keep your router, computer, monitor and any other device as a server home nas Always, the best thing you can do is buy a UPS of high capacity and power to deal with blackouts. One of the best UPS brands in the world is APC, we have it from 700VA to 2200VA for domestic environments. Depending on what device you are going to connect and its electricity consumption, you will have to resort to some or other models.

The next UPS from APC will allow you to keep a regular PC, a low-consumption home NAS server, a router, a switch and a monitor without problems, given that we have a maximum power of 900 watts.

If you have a high-end PC that consumes more power, or a high-end NAS that consumes more power, it may be worth buying the higher-end model that has at most 1,200 watts of power.

With all this equipment, you can keep your router, and even other equipment like a home NAS.