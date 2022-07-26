8 New Apps From The Last Few Weeks You Should Try

These 8 new apps from Play Store are worthwhile, try it out!

If you are browsing files Google Play Store looking for new free apps For your Android mobile phone, you are in luck because we have collected for you today Top 8 New Apps Recently Arrived in Play Store The Google.

Within this selection, you will find useful applications such as Photo and video recoveryWalliness Online Tracker For Whatsapp o Increase the volume: the loudspeaker.

Photo and video recovery

The first new app we recommend from Play Store is Restore Photo & Video Recovery, a simple tool that you can use Recover both photos and videos you deleted by mistake From your device’s internal memory or from an external memory card.

Photo and video recovery en Free app contains ads You can download it from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Google Play Store | Photo and video recovery

VPN Mate – Secure VPN Proxy

In the Google Play Store, you can find a variety of free VPN clients and the latest app of this type to hit the Google Store is VPN Mate, an app with which you can Safely access public Wi-Fi networks, and enjoy multimedia content that is blocked in your country And surf the Internet safely.

With VPN Mate you can Connect quickly and easily to a large number of free proxy servers around the world In addition, the application itself is already responsible for Select the optimal server for you based on your location.

Google Play Store | VPN Mate – Secure VPN Proxy

Money Mind: Multiple Quiz

Mind Money: Multiplayer Quiz is a quiz app with which you can Compete with players from all over the world and beat them by correctly answering a series of questions on all kinds of topics.

When you win your duels, you will collect coins in the app later You can exchange money.

Google Play Store | Money Mind: Multiple Quiz

Walliness

If you want to customize your mobile home screen, you will love this wallinice app that offers you Really extensive catalog of high quality wallpapers.

wallinice has a complete search engine that allows you to Select wallpapers by name, category or their colors It allows you to save your favorites in the Favorites section within the application.

Google Play Store | Walliness

Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer is a complete tool that you can use Improve your device’s performance-Free up storage space by deleting unwanted files and files Increase the autonomy of this battery optimization.

Google Play Store | Smart Cleaner: Phone Optimizer

Online Tracker For Whatsapp

Online Tracker For Whatsapp is a free application that allows you to Check if the user The WhatsApp Connected to the internet and monitors all this activity In the messaging app owned by Goal.

Google Play Store | Online Tracker For Whatsapp

All emails – all in one email

Another new app from the Play Store that you should try is All Emails – All in one Email, a tool with which you can Manage emails that reach all your accounts from one placesince it is compatible with a variety of email service providers such as Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo or GMX, among others.

All emails – all in one email Completely free app You can download it from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave for you below.

Google Play Store | All emails – all in one email

Volume Boost: Subwoofer

The last app on this list is Boost Sound: Volume Amplifier, a simple app that allows you to Increase the volume from the station’s speakers or headphones that you called.

With this application, you can not only adjust the volume of your speakers or headphones, but also Improve sound quality thanks to the built-in equalizer owned by this application.

Google Play Store | Volume Boost: Subwoofer