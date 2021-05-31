Solstice, solar eclipses and spacewalks

NASA releases an image of amazing space work 0:42

(CNN Español) – Throughout the month of June, various events can be observed in space such as the annual solar eclipse that features a wonderful “Ring of Fire”, followed by the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, and the arrival of a full moon of strawberries. And three spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

Here we tell you about the most impressive events of the month and when they will happen.

Solar eclipse “Ring of Fire”

This year, the annual solar eclipse will occur on June 10 and can be seen in northern Canada, Greenland and Russia, and can be partly observed in cities like New York, Montreal, London and Washington. This type of eclipse has an impressive “Ring of Fire” since it is not a total eclipse and the edges of the Sun can be seen around the Moon.

“An annular eclipse is like a total eclipse in which the moon, earth and the sun line up so that the moon moves directly in front of the sun as seen from the earth,” said Alex Young, assistant director of science in the Department of Solar Physics. At NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

«But a total eclipse does not occur, meaning that the moon does not completely obscure the visible disk of the sun because the moon is far away and the apparent size in the sky is [ligeramente] Smaller than the sun. This means that a small ring of the solar disk can be seen around the moon.

According to Young, a solar eclipse occurs two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. On May 26th Giant moon flower It decorates the sky and on June 24 you will be able to see the strawberry moon.

Astonishing annular solar eclipse and its ring of fire 0:25

Summer Solstice

Usually the longest day of the year begins summer and with it the harvest season. So it should come as no surprise that solstice is associated with fertility, both from plant and human diversity, in various destinations around the world.

The summer solstice will arrive on June 20 at 11:16 PM (Miami time), beginning with summer in the Northern Hemisphere and winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Full moon strawberry

After seeing the unbelievable Giant moon flower May 24, June 24, we will be able to see a strawberry full moon which will be at its best at 2:40 PM (Miami time), but will not be visible until later in the day. you may Check out this calculator To find out the best time to see a strawberry full moon at your location.

The Strawberry Moon is named after the Algonquin Native Americans, as this full moon was a sign of the harvest of wild strawberries, according to Old Farmer’s Calendar. However, this moon has other names in other parts of the world. In Europe, it is called a honeymoon, moon meadow, or full pink moon. In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s known as the Oak Moon, Cold Moon, or Long Night Moon, according to EarthSky.org.

See the difference between a full moon and a gigantic moon 0:39

Space walk

Three spacewalks outside the International Space Station (ISS) will take place in June, beginning on June 2, the day Russian astronauts Oleg Nowitzki and Piotr Dubrov will walk for 6.5 hours outside the International Space Station. The walk will begin at 1:20 AM Miami time.

On June 16, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbro and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will conduct their second spacewalks of the month. The walk will last for 6.5 hours and will take place outside the International Space Station for the installation of a new solar panel. The walk will begin at 8:00 AM Miami Time.

Four days later, on June 20, Kimbrough and Pesquet will perform a second 6.5-hour spacewalk to install another solar panel outside the International Space Station. The walk will start at 8:00 AM.

This is the experience of walking in space 3:09

It takes off in space

SpaceX will launch on June 3 at 1:29 PM Miami time. The reusable SpaceX Dragon 2 spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station. The spacecraft will provide “more than 3,311 kilograms of science and research, crew supplies and vehicle equipment, including new solar panels, to the orbiting laboratory and its crew,” according to NASA press release.

The launch will be broadcast on June 3 at 1:00 PM Miami time by NASA and can be watched on NASA TV, at Agency application And in it website.

On June 27, the spacecraft was named after the famous NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson Which arrived at the International Space Station in February with approximately 3,600 kilograms of cargo will leave the space laboratory and begin its descent to Earth. The astronauts will launch the spacecraft at 10:50 AM Miami time.

This was the launch of Space X 6:19

Daisy CarringtonAnd the Ashley StricklandForrest Brown contributed to this report.