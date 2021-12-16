‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ Coming to Cinemas Today: What the Cast Are Saying and Everything You Want to Know About the Movie | Spider-Man | Tom Holland | Zendaya | marvel | lbposting | | Lights
It’s the day of the official premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in Peru and other regions of the world. Follow us to find out all the news about the movie.
While Spider-Man is a hero for New Yorkers, “No Way Home” appears to be a hero in cinemas. According to Variety, the film is estimated to raise between $130 million and $170 million in its first US weekend, an impressive sum even in pre-pandemic times.
With more movies on the way, how does Tom Holland feel about his role as a superhero? “It’s a huge responsibility to be Spider-Man. I hope I’m doing well,” the actor said recently in an interview with CNN.
The cast of “Spiderman: No Way Home” was on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.
Want to know what the professional critic had to say about “No Home”? Here we collect some reviews.
Spider-Man will not be the only hero seen in the movie, as Doctor Strange will play an important role in it by providing magical aid to the young hero.
Tom Holland initially described the film as a kind of conclusion to his “Spider-Man” trilogy, but Sony already predicted that he would go on to play the spider-man in at least three more films.
The film’s critics have been very positive and it currently maintains 99% “freshness” on the Rotten Tomatoes portal.
The official “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere is expected on December 16 in Peru and several Latin American countries. However, the special preview features may have been acquired by some of the die-hard fans of the spiderman.
Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film sees Spider-Man facing one of his greatest rivals in the history of his films, including Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin (Green Goblin) and Electro.
We’re just hours away from the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” one of the most anticipated films of the year.