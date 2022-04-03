SRE alerted Mexicans to avoid fraud when getting package for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar 2022 will be the eighth consecutive World Cup for the Mexicans. In all, they stayed in the round of 16 (Photo: Reuters)

after Mexican national team He already knew the opponents, the stadiums and when he would play the three matches of the first round of the tournament FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Mexican Football Federation (FMF), in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), they called on aztec hobby Don’t fall into it fraud at the time of purchase travel packages for that tournament.

At a press conference from DohaOn Saturday, representatives noted that there is an increase in scams around the world when searching Game tickets and accommodation During the World Cup finals to be held next November in unofficial sites.

According to FIFA, fans from Mexico, the United States and England, They are the ones who registered the most to buy tickets.; Of course in addition to the Qataris.

Mexicans in Doha celebrate qualification for the World Cup (Photo: SRE)

The authorities confirmed that Official media To purchase travel packages or tickets for Qatar 2002 are as follows:

– straight in FIFA.comConsumers will only be able to purchase tickets for regular category matches. No travel agency or commercial entity may include these tickets in their travel packages.

– Match Hospitality, where consumers will only be able to purchase tickets for matches in the Hospitality category with MATCH Hospitality, which holds the exclusive, worldwide rights to FIFA Hospitality. In Mexico, only MATCH Hospitality Mexico agents (zest events), Luso Travel and Mondomex.

On the contrary, ATCH Hospitality and FIFA have notified the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Prophesy) Assumed packages including flights, accommodation and match tickets that they are not authorized to do so, which may represent fraud. Some of the companies that have been revealed are:

Nevada Tours

-Kalinka Tours

– Global Entertainment Mexico (GE Mexico)

– Al-Biz Tourism

– Irapuato Tours

Travel services only. • Eight rounds

– All in one travel

– Mayan destinations

World Cup trips

– Batchpe Mexico

– Atelier Mangat

Mexico Tour

– Sports Tours

– Etienne Travel

– PlugMe Travel Hospitality Points

(Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN)

Present at the conference Martha DelgadoUnder-Secretary of State for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Grace GomezMexico’s ambassador to Qatar. Jaime Byrom and Jose Luis Font, from Match Hospitality; Beside Louis Younghead of the FMF.

Full of enthusiasm and joy, De Luisa said that the Tri team will have good support from the fans in the stadiums for the eighth consecutive World Cup, increasing the chances of qualifying from the group.

The recommendation is that tickets and accommodations be purchased by official means. Today, as we will have eight stadiums in the same city, it will not be the same as in the other events where people will come to see how they will enter the stadiums or how they will stay. Here everything must be obtained in advance, otherwise there will be no way even to enter the country“, Cautious.

(Photo: SRE)

The team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino will fight in Group C, which consists of Poland (November 22 | 10:00 am), Argentina (November 26 | 1:00 pm) and Saudi Arabia (November 30 | 1:00 pm). 00 pm).

If qualified, the two teams will meet the top two places in Group D, made up of France, Denmark and Tunisia and the winner of the play-off between Peru and Australia/UAE.

