‘Still asleep’: Elon Musk mocks Biden for ignoring historic SpaceX mission

Netizens doubted that the US president had not made a public statement on the matter after NASA and even rival companies praised the achievement.

After SpaceX successfully completed a historic spaceflight, CEO Elon Musk mocked President Joe Biden in light of the fact that the US leader has not yet publicly commented on SpaceX’s achievements. The first mission consisted entirely of civilians.

“The US President has refused to even acknowledge four new American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for them.” [el hospital oncológico infantil] Saint Jude”, question One of Musk’s followers on Twitter asks him why.

The Answer The billionaire was seemingly simple and convincing to the user: “He’s still asleep.” And remember the irony when Donald Trump called the current president “Sleeping Joe” (“Sleeping Joe” in Spanish).”

in other tweetMusk also agreed with the netizen who thought so The crew should be recognized and applauded by the boss.

Senior NASA officials have congratulated SpaceX on the Inspiration4 space mission. Even competitors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Blue Origin recognized and praised this achievement.

Not long ago, the billionaire helped achieve one of Inspiration4’s goals by pledging to donate $50 million to his fundraising drive for St. Jude Children’s Cancer Hospital. With the pole’s contribution, the initial collection target of $200 million was exceeded.

Historic Inspiration4 Mission break up Last Wednesday, the Falcon 9 booster rocket was launched successfully from the Kennedy Space Center, in the United States, the spacecraft The Crew Dragon. For three days it revolves around the Earth at an altitude of about 585 km Before landing on Saturday off the coast of Florida.