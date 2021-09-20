Android 12 | This is the list of Samsung models that may have the operating system | SPORTS-PLAY

Watch out for new software. At the beginning of 2021, during the most important developer event in the world of Android, we refer to Google I / O, the big G company announced the twelfth version of the Android operating system, but they presented it in beta so that all users can test it before it is officially released. There is still uncertainty about which cell phones will be able to upgrade to Android 12So, here we present the list of Samsung models, are your models in the list? Discover it here.

Android 12 It will be a new experience for millions of users around the world, as new functions are discovered little by little, such as: unlock a heavy game before it finishes downloading from the Play Store, take screenshots of an entire web page, new emoji pack, open multiple windows in Google Chrome as if you were on A computer, privacy panels, etc.

Through a guide prepared by the technology broker Andro4all, it was possible to find out a long list of Samsung mobile phones that can be updated to Android 12. As mentioned, with each update, certain security patches are required so that users do not fall into the hands of cybercriminals, unfortunately, very old mobile phones will not be able to update even to Android 11, knowing this, note the models. Remember that some that are not mentioned are not necessarily excluded.

Samsung mobile phones that will be upgraded to ANDROID 12

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Trial Now Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21 + – Customizable Trial

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A52 / A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 / A71 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy A51 / A51 5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung Galaxy A11

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A21 / A21s

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A02

Samsung Galaxy A02s

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A32 / A32 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G phone

Samsung Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M62

Samsung Galaxy M02 / M02s

Samsung Galaxy M21 / M21s

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + (LTE / 5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE / 5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 / S6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F62

Samsung Galaxy F02s

Samsung Galaxy F12

Galaxy X Cover Pro

Galaxy xcover 5.

Android 12

Is there a specific date? It is important to clarify that Android 12 It hasn’t been officially released yet, for now, it’s only available in beta. Google launched two versions under test, one in May and the other in June 2021, the first only showed the system interface while in the second (current) version it added new privacy tools.

It is estimated that the third version that will reach the final and official version between October and December of this year. If you want to try the Android 12 beta, tap Here To follow the steps and install the operating system.