Google is dead | The trick to turn your smartphone into a webcam | data

It is a video phone service developed by the technology giant Google, and through this application you can meet your friends, family or co-workers. If the meeting members decide to see each other’s faces, they still need a webcam, and in case your face is bad or doesn’t have a good resolution, don’t worry, we will teach you a new trick for you to use your smartphone as a webcam.

Since the lockdown started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video calling apps like o Zoom has started downloading frequently, this is because people wanted to be reunited with their loved ones. At the moment, attendance is no longer an option, because everything has been digitized, even business meetings are held virtually.

Knowing this, if you work from home with a computer or laptop (laptop) and there are business meetings but you do not have a camera, then apply this simple trick that will allow you to turn your mobile device into a webcam with good resolution.

How to turn your mobile phone into a webcam

  • First, you have to install “Camo” app from Google Play Store on Android or Apple App Store.
  • It will be necessary to grant permissions to access the camera and microphone in order for them to work.
  • The last thing is to connect the mobile phone to your computer or laptop using a USB cable (leave this step for later).
Camo mobile app (Photo: Mag)
  • Now, proceed with the configuration from the computer.
  • Go to the “Re-custody” page or click to go straight.
  • Here you have to download the “Camo” program by clicking on your computer’s operating system, be it Windows or Mac.
  • Follow the installation prompts. Then open the app and connect the smartphone with a USB cable.
  • Your phone must be selected in the “Camera”, “Devices” settings. Then open the “Camo” app and the main camera.
  • Finally, enter a meeting of Google is dead o Zoom (also works) and when you activate the camera the option “Reincubate Camo” will appear, choose it to turn your cell phone into a webcam.

