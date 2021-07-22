Summer Sale Coming to PS Store
We hope you still have two weeks of money left, because summer sales have arrived Playstation StoreAnd the With over a thousand games for sale. This applies to both addresses PlayStation 5 Such as Playstation 4So prepare your wallet because there will surely be more than one that catches your eye.
PS5
– Demon Souls – 49.69 USD
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $34.99
– back – 49.69 USD
– Sackboy: Big Adventure – 40.19 USD
– metro exit – $9.99
– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $23.99 USD
– Rule – 25.99 USD
– Yakuza: Like a dragon – US$38.99
– assassin 3 – $29.99 USD
– Diverse garden – 13.99 USD
– Outriders – US$38.99
– The sunken city – $34.99
– Balan Wonderworld – $19.99 USD
PS4
– Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $44.99
– Predator: Hunting areas – 11.99 USD
– Red Dead Redemption 2 – $24.59 USD
Sekiro: Shadows die twice – US$38.99
– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – $31.49
– Spelunky 2 – 12.99 USD
– 13 guards: Aegis Rym – 26.99 USD
Outer wilds – $14.99 USD
– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 USD
– I forgot to – 5.99 USD
Of course, these are just some of the discounts available, since there are already more than a thousand games for sale. For the full list, visit PS . Store from your area. you have even August 4 To take advantage of all these discounts.
Across: PlayStation Blog مدونة