Summer Sale Coming to PS Store

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

We hope you still have two weeks of money left, because summer sales have arrived Playstation StoreAnd the With over a thousand games for sale. This applies to both addresses PlayStation 5 Such as Playstation 4So prepare your wallet because there will surely be more than one that catches your eye.

PS5

– Demon Souls – 49.69 USD

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $34.99

– back – 49.69 USD

– Sackboy: Big Adventure – 40.19 USD

– metro exit – $9.99

– Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – $23.99 USD

– Rule – 25.99 USD

– Yakuza: Like a dragon – US$38.99

– assassin 3 – $29.99 USD

– Diverse garden – 13.99 USD

– Outriders – US$38.99

– The sunken city – $34.99

– Balan Wonderworld – $19.99 USD

PS4

– Mass Effect Legendary Edition – $44.99

– Predator: Hunting areas – 11.99 USD

– Red Dead Redemption 2 – $24.59 USD

Sekiro: Shadows die twice – US$38.99

– Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster – $31.49

– Spelunky 2 – 12.99 USD

– 13 guards: Aegis Rym – 26.99 USD

Outer wilds – $14.99 USD

– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99 USD

– I forgot to – 5.99 USD

Of course, these are just some of the discounts available, since there are already more than a thousand games for sale. For the full list, visit PS . Store from your area. you have even August 4 To take advantage of all these discounts.

Across: PlayStation Blog مدونة

