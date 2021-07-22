This is how the energy mechanics work to get free rewards in Pokémon Unite – Nintenderos

pokemon unite, the first MOBA video game in the series just released in Nintendo Switch, includes various elements adapted to what we can find today in almost any free title, such as a Battle Pass paid.

However, it also combines this with a mechanical property of gacha . games, by which we can be different Free rewards And depending on how many games we play. When we finish the game, we will also get coins energy, which accumulates and when we reach 100, we will open a file “Spread” On a device that we can access through lobby.

Every time we use it, we’ll be rewarded with Completely random object Within the options there, like ropa s . tickets to purchase products in the store; Similar to what we see in Pokémon Masters when getting characters, although there is a Pokémon Unite The amount of energy that can be accumulated during a week is limited, for a total of 1400.

Although, if the player wants it, he can get it energy cabinets, which will increase this maximum capacity, although you will have to pass by the cashier Keeping in mind that none of the things they reward will give us Outperforms the rest during games.

