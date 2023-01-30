Super Bowl 2023: Super Bowl 2023: Who will sing at the halftime show?

thea nfl You have already decided which teams will participate in Super Bowl LVIII. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs They will meet in an unprecedented championship match in two weeks, a major event in the United States.

Not only because of the title fight, but there’s a lot of pop culture stuff about the game, like the commercials and also the halftime show, which attracts people who aren’t necessarily the biggest fans of the sport of tackle, but are looking to see the performers get on stage like they did. at that time Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Maroon 5, Shakira and Jennifer Lopezamong others.

Who will be in the Super Bowl 2023 halftimers?

Rihanna The artist was chosen to appear on the halftime show of the game between Eagles and chiefs.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Halftime in an NFL game is usually 15 minutes long, but in the Super Bowl, it’s longer to accommodate the halftime show, which It lasts just over 10 minutes.

How much do the artists who appear on the halftime show get paid?

per NFL protocols, The league is responsible for the costs of the show’s total production (Esquire reported that the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez show cost in 2020 was $13 million), but Artists are not paid anything extra, They can consider it a promotional window, as it is viewed by more than 100 million people in the United States.

Rihanna has also teamed up with the NFL to make a A private line from his own clothing brand, Fenti.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at Sunday, February 12th At State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The match starts at 5:30 pm. CST, with a halftime break based on the events of the match, though it usually starts an hour and a half after kick-off, at around 7:00 p.m.