Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Madrid, April 10. (Europe Press) –

This morning, Spanish tennis player Paula Padosa surprised her by eliminating the number one in the world, Australian Ashley Barty (6-4, 6-3), in the quarter-finals of the Charleston Championships (USA), the WTA 500 category. On clay, he will seek a place in the final against Veronica Kudermitova of Russia.

Badusa, ranked 71st in the world, led 5-2 in the opening set, and although Oceanic responded with a “counter-break”, she managed to close the group in her favor. Already in the second half, which started with two consecutive breakouts (1-1), he managed to win the competition by winning the last four matches to end the match in his second chance.

In this way, she achieved her first victory in her career over number one in the WTA ranking, which would guarantee her at least climbing to 62nd in the standings next Monday. In addition, she moved to the second semifinals of the tournament – after the Lyon matches -, where she will face Russian Veronica Kudermetova.

“It was a personal exam. I wanted to show myself that I could compete against players like that. I’m glad it was a game where I mixed the game up a lot; I was surprised that I wasn’t expecting that much. I wanted to show myself that I could compete against players like this. I am glad that it was a game where I mixed the game up a lot; I was surprised that I wasn’t expecting that much.” Badusa said after the match in statements made by his press department “. But I did very well, every time I got the chance to hit hard I was acting aggressively. I’m happy to be playing the game this way. “

All this, two days after adding her first “15th” victory against Belinda Bensic of Switzerland. “When you play against a player at these levels, the energy is different than any other game. On the field, you are playing against someone of such stature. But I tried to focus on myself,” she said.

Padosa, who had hit 12 of the 14 balls he faced on intermission, explained that he was trying “to play every match the same way.” “I just won world number one and I’m a little shocked, but I will try to eat dinner normally, I will wake up tomorrow and play another match. I will try to keep everything normal. When I was younger and achieved some results and most importantly it was too much for me. So now I try to keep my feet on the ground. “

Finally he said that despite this victory, the first against the first world racket, “everything will remain the same” “I have always had high expectations and goals in my life. I never knew when they would arrive and they did not arrive yet. Everything comes slowly. I’ll go match by match. The other I will give 100%, “he concludes.

More Stories

Pumas won 7 again in Dubai and added five titles in their preparations for the Olympics

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda’s first ever World Cup – can McKinstry’s men do it?

23 hours ago Leo Adkins

MLB goes against the tide: what sets it apart from other sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

NBA: Gabrielle Dick comes to the Oklahoma City Thunder this season in the championship | nczd | Full sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The struggle for the Augusta Masters green jacket began with three leaders and many passions

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The investigation concluded that Tiger Woods was speeding and accelerating before crashing

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Venezuelan PDVSA completes offloading ore from a floating facility inactive since 2019 | USA

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Margarita Rosa de Francisco invented a new insult involving the children of Uribe and caused a stir in social networks

21 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Meet the packed crew member who arrived at the International Space Station | Video

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States calls for the election processes to be respected on Sunday in Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia | International | News

7 hours ago Leland Griffith