Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

This morning, Spanish tennis player Paula Padosa surprised her by eliminating the number one in the world, Australian Ashley Barty (6-4, 6-3), in the quarter-finals of the Charleston Championships (USA), the WTA 500 category. On clay, he will seek a place in the final against Veronica Kudermitova of Russia.

Badusa, ranked 71st in the world, led 5-2 in the opening set, and although Oceanic responded with a “counter-break”, she managed to close the group in her favor. Already in the second half, which started with two consecutive breakouts (1-1), he managed to win the competition by winning the last four matches to end the match in his second chance.

In this way, she achieved her first victory in her career over number one in the WTA ranking, which would guarantee her at least climbing to 62nd in the standings next Monday. In addition, she moved to the second semifinals of the tournament – after the Lyon matches -, where she will face Russian Veronica Kudermetova.

“It was a personal exam. I wanted to show myself that I could compete against players like that. I’m glad it was a game where I mixed the game up a lot; I was surprised that I wasn’t expecting that much. I wanted to show myself that I could compete against players like this. I am glad that it was a game where I mixed the game up a lot; I was surprised that I wasn’t expecting that much.” Badusa said after the match in statements made by his press department “. But I did very well, every time I got the chance to hit hard I was acting aggressively. I’m happy to be playing the game this way. “

All this, two days after adding her first “15th” victory against Belinda Bensic of Switzerland. “When you play against a player at these levels, the energy is different than any other game. On the field, you are playing against someone of such stature. But I tried to focus on myself,” she said.

Padosa, who had hit 12 of the 14 balls he faced on intermission, explained that he was trying “to play every match the same way.” “I just won world number one and I’m a little shocked, but I will try to eat dinner normally, I will wake up tomorrow and play another match. I will try to keep everything normal. When I was younger and achieved some results and most importantly it was too much for me. So now I try to keep my feet on the ground. “

Finally he said that despite this victory, the first against the first world racket, “everything will remain the same” “I have always had high expectations and goals in my life. I never knew when they would arrive and they did not arrive yet. Everything comes slowly. I’ll go match by match. The other I will give 100%, “he concludes.