Switzerland will face Australia in the BJK Cup semi-finals | Sports

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Prague (AFP) – Switzerland won the crucial duel to secure the last available ticket to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, defeating the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic teamed up with Jill Tishman to defeat Lucy Hradika and Karolina Siniakova 6-3, 6-3, gold medalists in Tokyo.

“The key is to take risks, because they have a very great team,” Bencic said.

The win gave Switzerland first place in Group D, after also beating Germany. Now, the Swiss will face Australia, who earlier took the lead on the hard court at the O2 Arena in Prague.

The Australians sealed their pass after sweeping their singles match against Belarus on Thursday.

Australia, which reached the final of the last edition of the tournament formerly known as the Fed Cup, needed a win to move past Group B.

Agla Tomljanovic surged to defeat Aleksandra Sasnovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, giving Australia an indomitable 2-0 lead. Storm Sanders defeated Yulia Hatoka 6-3, 6-3 in the first match.

“Achieving a winning point makes me very happy,” Tomljanovic.

Sanders, ranked 131st on the WTA rankings, scored her second win of the tournament. He was also pleased to beat Elise Mertens, Belgium’s 18th ranked first racketeer, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-0 in her debut with Australia.

The 12 teams in the finals are divided into four groups of three, in a new tournament format. The group winners advanced to the semi-finals on Friday.

The United States will meet Russia in the other semi-final match.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

More Stories

The United States invites all its characters to face Mexico

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Colombian national football team has been called up to the Qatar 2022 qualifiers

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Viral: Children face a difficult challenge and receive congratulations from users on social networks | Instagram | football | NCZD | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Tsitsipas retires due to discomfort in Paris | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Facebook says it eliminated the Nicaraguan government that runs the Troll farm

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Five female soccer players disappear from their hotel in Uganda

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

A drone has successfully transferred a human lung for transplant

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Switzerland will face Australia in the BJK Cup semi-finals | Sports

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

‘Free Guy’: When does the Ryan Reynolds movie premiere live? – movie news

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

“They thought they were going to make ‘La casa de papel’ here”; They foiled an attack on a gold warehouse in Medellin

26 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US government is offering a $10 million reward to hackers who attacked one of the country’s major oil pipelines

27 mins ago Leland Griffith