The United States invites all its characters to face Mexico

Head coach of the men’s national team United State Greg Berhalter called up 25 players Cincinnati As the mid-point of the qualifying rounds for 2022 World Cup. The team will begin reporting to Focus on Sunday.

With USMNT second in the table after six matches, all the attention falls United States of Mexico. Four days later, he will face the USMNT Jamaica At Independence Park in Kingston on Tuesday 16th November (Paramount + and Universo).

“Our focus continues on the mentality of every match. After this window we will be more than half octagon“We have a chance to put ourselves in a good position next year,” Berhalter said. “The United States of MexicoI’m excited for our players because this isn’t just a match, it’s an event. It’s the best qualifier for world CupAnd our group is ready for the challenge.”

Detailed list by location (club/country, games/goals)

Archers (3): Shawn Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Zach Stephen (Manchester City/England; 24/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

Defenses (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/Bauer, 22/1), Mark McKenzie (Genk/Bell; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/Gere; 4/0), Anthony Robinson (Fulham/Inge; 17/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 14/3), Joe Scully (Borussia Monchengladbach/Ger; 0/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/Bale; 8/1), Deandre Yadlin (Galatasaray/Tour; 69/0), Walker Zimmermann (Nashville SC; 20/2)

Mediators (7): Klein Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 42/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 20/1), Gianluca Pusio (Venice/ITA; 7/0), Sebastian Leggett (LA Galaxy; 33/8), Weston McKinney (Juventus / Italy; 27/7), Younes Musa (Valencia / Spain; 9/0), Christian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 29/0)

front (6): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 13/5), Paul Arriola (DC United; 41/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 2/2), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas; 4/3), Christian Pulisic ( Chelsea / England; 16/40) Tim Weah (Lille / France; 16/1)

