The Colombian national football team has been called up to the Qatar 2022 qualifiers

The national team will play on November 11 in Sao Paulo and on November 16 in Barranquilla against Brazil and Paraguay respectively.

The Colombia squad for the next two World Cup qualifiers en route to Qatar 2022 was announced on Wednesday. The big news is the return of James Rodriguez, who will focus for the first time at Rinaldo. Rueda era who has already fought 15 games on his back.

You may be interested in: More about the Colombian national team and all sports information

On November 11, the team led by Reinaldo Rueda will have to play in Sao Paulo against Brazil, the leaders of the confrontation. On the 16th of this month, he will face Paraguay as a local.

Colombia is currently fourth in the table of confrontations, with 16 points, similar to Uruguay, but with a better goal difference.

Leah: Luis Diaz, New Target. Mateus Uribe, Doubt the Choice

shooters: David Ospina (Naples, Italy), Camilo Vargas (Atlas, Mexico) and Andrés Mosquera (Independent Medellin).

Defenses: Daniel Muñoz (Genk, Belgium), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham, England), John Locome (Genk, Belgium), Johan Mujica (Elche, Spain), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca, Mexico), William Tesillo (Lyon, Mexico), Yamar Gomez (Seattle Sounders, USA) and Jairo Moreno (Pachuca, Mexico).

Handouts: Gustavo Cuellar (Al Hilal Saudi), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth, England), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus, Italy), James Rodriguez (Al Rayyan, Qatar), Sebastian Gomez (Atlético Nacional), Victor Cantello (Corinthians, Brazil), Wilmar Barrios ( Zenit, Russia) and Yerson Candelo (Atlético Nacional).

Attackers: Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC), Diego Valois (Córdoba Workshops), Duvan Zapata (Atalanta, Italy), Falcao Garcia (Rao Vallecano, Spain), Luis Diaz (Porto, Portugal), Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta, Italy) , Miguel Angel Borja (Gremio, Brazil), Rafael Santos Puri (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany) and Roger Martinez (America, Mexico).