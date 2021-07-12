Talented young people from Uganda are invited to attend the football event in Spain

36 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda was invited to Spain to participate in a football exhibition program for talented young footballers.

fast growing game management team; FestoWeb published this information on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

It was a historic opportunity for young and talented Ugandan footballers to attend a concert in Spain codenamed ‘Team Fundy’; “We build bridges to create a thriving and dignified youth reality.”

Team Fundy will play in three professional tournaments in 12 professional seasons at Secunda B.

All matches will be played at the Estadio Municipal, Guillermo Amore, Ciudad Deportivo and at the Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

A training camp will be held in Spain to fund the Ugandan Selection Committee at Al Pas del PI.

