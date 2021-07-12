Uganda was invited to Spain to participate in a football exhibition program for talented young footballers.

fast growing game management team; FestoWeb published this information on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

It was a historic opportunity for young and talented Ugandan footballers to attend a concert in Spain codenamed ‘Team Fundy’; “We build bridges to create a thriving and dignified youth reality.” Herbert Ella Angora, one of the project supervisors

Team Fundy will play in three professional tournaments in 12 professional seasons at Secunda B.

All matches will be played at the Estadio Municipal, Guillermo Amore, Ciudad Deportivo and at the Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

A training camp will be held in Spain to fund the Ugandan Selection Committee at Al Pas del PI.

With over 200 clubs in Spain and Europe, the show hasn’t garnered much attention in recent episodes.

The program also includes international scouts and football brokers from 12 countries.

A team of 22 soldiers and 8 officers from across Uganda was selected based on strict criteria based on age, eligibility and availability.

However, the show did not receive much attention in subsequent episodes;Securing your future“.

Youth for Football International was officially launched on the 28th.The tenth November 2020 at the beautiful Elgan Gallery in Tororo.

Captain Mike Mukula, Richard Dodwang, Hazrat Fred Angora, Reverend Emmanuel Tombak.

The program aims to develop youth football skills and connect their skills to professional football around the world.

Uganda benefits directly from the economic growth of its citizens and from soldiers’ transfers.

FestoWeb Education and Sports Minister Janet Kata Museveni organized the event and provided invaluable guidance and support.

FestoWeb Sports Management Referee Angora Ella Herbert and Official Business Partner of GGFI Glassman Team Football International are the main coordinators and we look forward to this event as an annual event that showcases our best talent to the world.

FestoWeb should have the first talented players who will play in 5 major soccer leagues in Uganda over the next 3-5 years and qualify to play in the World Cup in terms of skill development and retention.

All of our soldiers have been vaccinated against COVID 19. Thanks to the Ministry of Health and are on campus next week. Players who did not participate in CECAFA U 23 are currently training separately. FestoWebs appreciates the cooperation of the Tourism Board, which is set up for the benefit of individual clubs, FUFA, government and veterans if the project is well managed. “

Retired Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Vipers striker Younes Sentamu will be role models for young players.

The project is supervised by Reverend Frederic Angora and Solomon Hosea.

Fran சois Glassman, Director of del Ejektivo de GGFI Glassman Group

Bid in partnership with Glassman Group Football International (GGFI).

Initially, GGFI operated in 12 European countries. It is about educating, nurturing, displaying, creating, representing and creating the beautiful game of football.

GGFI, its subsidiaries and brands have been providing success stories that have revolutionized sports and entertainment in the world of football for more than 60 years.

IFSOE International Football School is one of its brands, which will open in Kampala, Uganda.