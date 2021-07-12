The Black Lions will travel to the United States for a friendly match – El Occidental

After a year in which the pandemic restricted and suspended sports activities, they are little by little returning to normal life and Leones Negros de la UdeG is now ready to continue their sports project to internationalize the brand, and they are already preparing for a new departure to the United States for a friendly match.

It all began in 2016, when they faced in Colorado Mainz from the Bundesliga, highlighting the importance of these games, as well as to cover long-haired local players. In the following years he returned to the neighboring country in the North, now with tours in Los Angeles, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as international confrontations at home against Atlanta United.

That strategy is once again put into action when the Black Lions go on July 14 to Phoenix, Arizona, where they will face the Atlético Olympic team at Grand Canyon University Stadium.

So Melenudos is still preparing for what’s to come in the next tournament and their young players continue to gain confidence and gain experience with this type of game.

The meeting, which will take place on the day of the 47th anniversary of the Lions Negros debut in Mexican football, will also be the venue for the premiere of the first uniform of the game prepared by the Guadalajara brand Sporelli for the Black Lions. In the 2021-2022 season of the Liga de Expansión MX.