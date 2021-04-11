Tanzania’s Samia Solo is making her first trip as President and visiting Uganda [Photos]

11 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The President of Tanzania, Samia Solo, and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. [Courtesy, Yoweri Museveni/Twitter]

Samia Solho de Tanzania She made her first trip as President to Uganda, visiting for a day.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has posted photos of Solo’s arrival on Twitter. He is said to be paying a visit to the bilateral trade negotiations that will lead to the signing of the gas pipeline agreement between Tanzania and Uganda.

The “tripartite agreement” will initiate construction of a crude oil pipeline from Uganda to the Tanga sea port in Tanzania.

The Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, that the tripartite East Africa crude oil pipeline project will be completed during Solo’s visit.

Ugandan Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa received Tanzanian President Samia Solo Hassan, today, at Entebbe International Airport. [Courtesy]

yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta invited Solo to Kenya Amid efforts to change the frozen relations between Dar and Nairobi, which intensified during the era of the late former President John Magufuli.

On Saturday, April 10, President Kenyatta dispatched Secretary of the Sports Council of Ministers Amina Mohamed to Tanzania to formally present Kenya’s invitation to President Solho.

The President of Tanzania, Samia Solo, and his hometown Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. [Courtesy, Yoweri Museveni/Twitter]

President Solo today received a special delegation from the President of the Republic of Kenya headed by the Minister of Sports, Ambassador. Amina Mohamed, “reads part of a press release issued by the Speaker of the Tanzanian House of Representatives, Gerson Missigua.

Missegua said that Amina’s visit to Tanzania aims to convey President Kenyatta’s message of goodwill to Solo, amid a tense relationship between the two neighbors in East Africa.

“President Kenyatta assured President Solo of Kenya’s commitment to cooperate with Tanzania to improve the situation of the two countries,” Msegwa said.

Solo said his government is ready to resolve any differences, perceived or real, between Tanzania and Kenya.

The President of Tanzania, Samia Solo, and the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. [Courtesy, Yoweri Museveni/Twitter]

The Tanzanian leader said that the two countries share a rich history and relations should not stop at issues that can be resolved.

Solo also said that Tanzania and Kenya should re-launch the Joint Standing Committee, which he said would play an important role in strengthening relations.


