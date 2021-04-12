South American World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers table – international football – sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Choose Colombia

Colombia national team match against Chile.

picture:

NicolÃ¡s Maldonado / FCF

This Thursday begins the third date. Find out how the Colombian national team is located.

This Thursday starts the third date from Qualification in South America Nothing is more important for a soccer fan than counting and playing to predict how many points their team will score.

It might interest you: (Queiroz put his face: Talk about the controversial voice over the Villa case.)

Argentina and Brazil top the South American qualifiers with perfect results after playing two games.

This was the arrangement

See also: (Open the microphone! Controversial voice from Quiroz in the Fila case).

1) Brazil – 6 points (+7)
2) Argentina – 6 points (+2)
3) Colombia – 4 points (+3)
4) Paraguay – 4 points (+1)
5) Uruguay – 3 points (+1)
6) Ecuador – 3 points (+1)
7) Chile -1 point (-1)
8) Peru -1 point (-2)
9) Venezuela – 0 points (-4)
10) Bolivia – 0 points (-6)

Sports

Keep going down
To find more content

I have got Content limit Of the month

Enjoy content Digital time no limits. subscribe now!

* 900 Colombian Pesos / month for the first two months

We know you love being updated.

Create an account and enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the current best news.
  • Suspension The news that interests you.
  • keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

More Stories

Tanzania’s Samia Solo is making her first trip as President and visiting Uganda [Photos]

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The women’s national team was defeated by the imposition of Japan

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

“Biffy” Romero will debut in the United States – El Sol de Toluca

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Pumas won 7 again in Dubai and added five titles in their preparations for the Olympics

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda’s first ever World Cup – can McKinstry’s men do it?

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Economic data is improving, but risks remain: CEESP

49 mins ago Mia Thompson

The San Diego Latino Film Festival announces a virtual version

51 mins ago Cynthia Porter

South American World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers table – international football – sports

52 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trump slams Pence and McConnell at a special event

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Scientists are discovering a way to prevent the spread of brain cancer

5 hours ago Mia Thompson