South American World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers table – international football – sports
Colombia national team match against Chile.
NicolÃ¡s Maldonado / FCF
This Thursday begins the third date. Find out how the Colombian national team is located.
November 09, 2020 10:16 pm
This Thursday starts the third date from Qualification in South America Nothing is more important for a soccer fan than counting and playing to predict how many points their team will score.
Argentina and Brazil top the South American qualifiers with perfect results after playing two games.
This was the arrangement
1) Brazil – 6 points (+7)
2) Argentina – 6 points (+2)
3) Colombia – 4 points (+3)
4) Paraguay – 4 points (+1)
5) Uruguay – 3 points (+1)
6) Ecuador – 3 points (+1)
7) Chile -1 point (-1)
8) Peru -1 point (-2)
9) Venezuela – 0 points (-4)
10) Bolivia – 0 points (-6)
Sports
