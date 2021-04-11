The women’s national team was defeated by the imposition of Japan

37 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Written by Claudia Carolina Morales

11/04/2021 – 2:54 am

World Champions In the 2011 edition of the Women’s World Cup against the United States, the Japanese national team not only demonstrated their traditional defensive system, but also their attacking strength, scoring goals whenever they wanted.

The Panama national women’s team lost 7-0 to their Japanese counterpart in a friendly match that revealed the enormous differences that exist between Japan and the channel companies.

From Yui Hasegawa’s hand, the Japanese national team showed their class from the very first moment. The squad’s perfect triangulation, which was meticulously filtered with surgical precision, caused the national defense line to plunge into a nervous breakdown and ended up making mistakes that impeded the team’s operation.

Lewika Sugasawa’s hat-trick (8 ‘, 42’ and 56 ‘) and goals for Risa Shimizu (17’), Yui Hasegawa (32 ‘), Yuka Mumiki (45) and Hina Sugita (61’) were a difficult corrective for the national 11th who did not disturb Ayaka’s goal Yamashita.

Although the meeting led to experience gain and international friction against one of the great powers around the world and this is the first time that Panama and Femenina faced a rival from the Asian continent, it also showed the hard face of the indisputable and even weak defeat against it. A competitor that far outperformed in all of its lines and in everything.

Nevertheless, the meeting will serve the Mexican Ignacio Quintana to make the necessary adjustments, to meet the upcoming CONCACAF commitments, and head to the World Cup in New Zealand 2023.

The two teams will meet again next Tuesday, April 13th, at the Japan Football Association’s High Performance Center, a meeting that will not be counted in the official statistics and will not be broadcast either.

More Stories

“Biffy” Romero will debut in the United States – El Sol de Toluca

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Surprised Padosa Party in Charleston, qualifying for the semi-finals

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Pumas won 7 again in Dubai and added five titles in their preparations for the Olympics

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Uganda’s first ever World Cup – can McKinstry’s men do it?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

MLB goes against the tide: what sets it apart from other sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

NBA: Gabrielle Dick comes to the Oklahoma City Thunder this season in the championship | nczd | Full sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Italian economy will not recover from the epidemic until the end of 2022 | Economie

33 mins ago Mia Thompson

Chicago 7, or how to move from what was said to the facts | News

36 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The women’s national team was defeated by the imposition of Japan

37 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Researchers have found new mammals in the age of dinosaurs

38 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The increasing demand for water exercise in Tampico – El Sol de Tampico

4 hours ago Mia Thompson