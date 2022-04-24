Tata Martino will not travel with El Tri to Mexico against Guatemala

(Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)

The Mexican national team About to make it first Friendly match in the United States Where will he face his opponent? Guatemala. however, Gerardo My Father Martino won’t be able to make the trip with the team The duel will continue in the distance.

Through an official statement Mexican Football Federation (FMF) confirmed the dismissal of the Argentine coach, who is still unable for medical reasons to board planes, and therefore stopped attending the matches of the Aztec team when they have obligations outside the country.

This was determined by the Mexican Confederation:

Jorge Teller will be the one who will take over as technical director in the absence of Tata Martino (Photo: Reuters/Henri Romero)

“The Directorate General of Sports FMF informs that Gerardo Martino, the coach of the Mexican national team, You won’t be able to make the trip to OrlandoThe national team will face its counterpart from Guatemala in a preparatory match, next Wednesday, April 27.”

Because The surgery he underwent in February 2022 – To address a problem in the retina of the right eye – the helmsman of the tricolor was unable to give a continuous follow-up to tripartite Because he avoided flights abroad for medical reasons.

For their part, the selected twenty have already made the trip to Orlando to begin the relevant preparations to face the disciples of Luis Fernando Tina; On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, they departed for the United States.

File photo of Mexican soccer players receiving instructions from DT Gerardo Martino. Mexico City. February 11, 2019. (Reuters) / Henry Romero

He considered that for the friendly match on Wednesday, April 27 against Guatemala, the My Father Yes, he can accompany the national team, however, The doctors did not take him out Because they considered that he still had dangers with regard to his eyesight.

“The strategic expert did not receive a discharge from the surgery he underwent last February, which prevents him from traveling by plane to avoid any Danger to your ability to see”, in the bulletin he shared from the General Directorate of Sports.

George Teller He is the person who will take over the position of technical director in the absence of My Father Martino, as he did in previous matches. It should be noted that it will not be the first time that Martino will miss the matches of the Mexican national team, because throughout the eight-sided CONCACAF qualifiers for Qatar 2022, he missed three matches for the same reason.

For duels against Costa Rica, Panama and Honduras in the qualifiers My Father Martino did not travel with the club.

Read on:

Mexico won its first gold medal at the World Taekwondo Boomsai Championships in South Korea

Pachuca vs Monterrey: A fight outside Hidalgo left seven detainees and three policemen injured

The headquarters of FC Tigres has become the first “no waste” stadium in the country