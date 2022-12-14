The 2024 Copa America will be in the United States as a test for the 2026 World Cup

The next edition of the Copa America will be held in United State By mid-2024, as shown in blue radio Journalist Ricardo Orrego.

The hosting role used to correspond to Ecuador, which gave up that, and that’s why the Possibility Colombia As the final organizer, according to commentator Carlos Antonio Vélez at the time.

However, Orrego expected from the World Cup in Qatar 2022 that the executives of CONMEBOL and CONCACAF would have once again agreed to hold the competition on North American soil with participation Teams from both federations.

it will be from A cup similar to the 2016 Cup called Centenario and that it was played in several American cities with teams from all over the continent.

He would like the format to be repeated because of how profitable a tournament like this is and how 2026 world cup rehearsal, Which will be held in most stadiums in the United States and in some Mexico and Canada.

“Let’s prepare in 2024 for the Copa America which will be before the World Cup or the World Cup because It will be in the United States.” Orrego indicated in principle.

He added, “We will compete with Canada, the United States, Mexico and the company in what It will really be the Continental America’s Cup, as a preamble to the 2026 World Cup.”

Finally, he added that there are already agreements regarding the organization of the tournament: “The parts of CONMEBOL and CONCACAF are converging again.”

Centenary Cup 2016 was won it Chili pepperAnd the That in the final, they drew 0-0 with Argentina and won 4-2 in the definition due to penalty charges.

In turn, the Choose Colombia It took third place thanks to a 1-0 victory over the United States.