The best Tom Hanks movies on the catwalks

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a strong and innocent young Southern man, is the hero of decisive events in the history of the United States. Without a doubt, a great weekend movie. Get it now on Netflix.

Sully: An Achievement on the Hudson River

The true story of Captain Chesley “Solly” Sullenberger, a pilot who became a hero by launching an emergency pilot into the Hudson River at its mouth in New York City on January 15, 2009, saving the lives of 155 passengers, crew, and potential victims who might cause an accident in City.

Apollo 13

Apollo 13 began its journey to the moon in April 1970. When it is about to reach its destination, an explosion in space causes the loss of oxygen, in addition to changing the course of the spacecraft. The Tom Hanks Movie You Can’t Stop Watching.

Rescue Private Ryan

This is one of Tom Hanks’ most famous movies. After landing in Normandy, in the middle of World War II, some American soldiers have to risk their lives to save Private James Ryan, whose three brothers died in the war.

Big fire

Symbolism professor Robert Langdon wakes up with amnesia in Italy. There he would get the help of Dr. Sienna Brooks to travel together to Europe in an attempt to thwart a murderous conspiracy threatening the entire planet. Here you will see Tom Hanks in all his glory.

Angels and Demons

This movie is now available on Netflix. It tells the story of a Harvard symbolist struggling to find clues that would help him thwart an attack on the Vatican by a secret society. Oscar-winning Tom Hanks returns to his role as a teacher in this film based on the best-selling Dan Brown novel.

the post

Set in the early 1970s, The Post describes the work of journalists from the Washington Post and New York Times who published the Pentagon Papers about the US government’s withholding of information about the Vietnam War. The Netflix movie is excellent.