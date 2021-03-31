The United Nations calls for a speedy investigation into the assassination of the Italian ambassador in the Democratic Republic of the Congo | International | News

On Monday, the Executive Authority of the Democratic Republic of the Congo promised to clarify the death of Italian Ambassador Luca Atanasio,

Today, Monday, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, condemned the attack on the World Food Program (WFP) mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in which the Italian ambassador to the country was assassinated, and demanded the authorities a speedy investigation.

Through his spokesperson, Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and their countries, as well as to the World Food Program and the United Nations team in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“The Secretary-General calls on the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to quickly investigate this heinous attack” and to “bring those responsible to justice,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during his daily press conference.

The organization confirmed that the attack, which occurred near the Congolese city of Goma (northwest), targeted two vehicles belonging to the United Nations World Food Program.

The accident occurred in Kibumba, 25 kilometers northeast of Goma, in North Kivu province, in an area where the Virunga National Park is located, on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda and Uganda, and in which several armed groups operate.

The north-eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has been plunged into a long-running conflict for years, fueled by dozens of national and foreign armed rebel groups, despite the presence of the Congolese army and the UN mission, which has more than 15,000 troops in the country. (I)