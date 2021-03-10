The Colombia women’s national team will play two friendlies against Ecuador – international football – sport

46 mins ago Sharon Hanson

These are the dates and contenders to prepare the team led by Nelson Abadia.

Choose Colombia

Colombian women’s team.

about:
Drawing time

March 9, 2021, 06:56 PM

After the two matches she fought against the world champion, the United States, and Colombia women’s national team He will play two new friendlies.

The matches will be played, this time, in FIFA history: according to the international women’s calendar in the entity, the window for these matches is from April 5 to 13, which coach Nelson Abadia can count on, if he so decides, with some 41 players performing abroad.

(Also read: The memes attack, eliminating Juventus from Ronaldo)

It must be remembered that for matches against the United States, Abadía was only able to summon players who were performing in the domestic league.

These games are part of the team’s willingness to find a place World Cup 2023, to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The two matches will be against the Ecuadorian national team. This is the schedule announced by the Colombian Football Association:

(In other news: The terrible death of former character Titan de Barranquilla)

Ecuador vs Colombia
April 10, 2021
Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs Colombia
April 13, 2021
Quito, Ecuador

Sports

