The Colombia women’s national team will play two friendlies against Ecuador – international football – sport
You have created your account on EL TIEMPO. Get to know your profile and customize it.
A verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
No, change email. Yes, send
These are the dates and contenders to prepare the team led by Nelson Abadia.
Colombian women’s team.
Find El Cazamentiras Authentication at the end.
about:
Drawing time
March 9, 2021, 06:56 PM
After the two matches she fought against the world champion, the United States, and Colombia women’s national team He will play two new friendlies.
The matches will be played, this time, in FIFA history: according to the international women’s calendar in the entity, the window for these matches is from April 5 to 13, which coach Nelson Abadia can count on, if he so decides, with some 41 players performing abroad.
(Also read: The memes attack, eliminating Juventus from Ronaldo)
It must be remembered that for matches against the United States, Abadía was only able to summon players who were performing in the domestic league.
These games are part of the team’s willingness to find a place World Cup 2023, to be held in Australia and New Zealand.
The two matches will be against the Ecuadorian national team. This is the schedule announced by the Colombian Football Association:
(In other news: The terrible death of former character Titan de Barranquilla)
Ecuador vs Colombia
April 10, 2021
Quito, Ecuador
Ecuador vs Colombia
April 13, 2021
Quito, Ecuador
Sports
More sports news
– Cuadrado’s explanations for the exclusion of Juventus
Hitting Juventus by Ronaldo and Cuadrado: Outside the Champions League
Crazy with Video Assistive Judgment! Everything that happened between Borussia Dortmund and Seville
Download the weather app
Instant news from Colombia and the world: Personalize, discover and educate yourself.
Learn more
Keep going down
To find more content
I have got Content limit Of the month
Enjoy content Digital time no limits. subscribe now!
* 900 Colombian Pesos / month for the first two months
We know you love being updated.
Create an account and enjoy:
- Access to newsletters With the current best news.
- Suspension The news that interests you.
- keep Your favorite items.
Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.