The Colombia women’s national team will play two friendlies against Ecuador – international football – sport

After the two matches she fought against the world champion, the United States, and Colombia women’s national team He will play two new friendlies.

The matches will be played, this time, in FIFA history: according to the international women’s calendar in the entity, the window for these matches is from April 5 to 13, which coach Nelson Abadia can count on, if he so decides, with some 41 players performing abroad.

It must be remembered that for matches against the United States, Abadía was only able to summon players who were performing in the domestic league.

These games are part of the team’s willingness to find a place World Cup 2023, to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

The two matches will be against the Ecuadorian national team. This is the schedule announced by the Colombian Football Association:

Ecuador vs Colombia

April 10, 2021

Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs Colombia

April 13, 2021

Quito, Ecuador

