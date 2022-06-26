The Colombian women’s team lost 3-0 to the United States in a friendly match – International Soccer – Sports
Colombian women’s team.
Colombian women’s team.
Nelson Abadia’s team kept calm without goals for more than fifty minutes.
June 25 2022, 08:38 PM
The Colombian women’s team lost 0-3 with the United States The first two friendlies will be the last preparations for the Copa America which will kick off on July 8 in Bucaramanga, Armenia and Cali.
The other game will be Tuesday at 9 p.m. in Sandy, Utah.
The women’s tricolor had already faced the North American team, the leading team in the FIFA rankings for the branch. By that time, Columbia had fallen 0-4 and 0-6.
