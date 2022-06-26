Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom wins gold in the 50m freestyle. Added the 20th world title | Other sports | Sports

Sarah Sjöström, who has won world titles for 13 years, and Summer McIntosh, who made her World Cup debut in Budapest, won their second gold at the tournament that concluded on Saturday in the Hungarian capital.

Sweden’s Sjöström, 28, won the 50m butterfly, just 24 hours after claiming the 50m world title, her 10th gold at the world championships.

McIntosh, a 15-year-old Canadian, beat 16-year-old American Katie Grimes to win the 400m final at the IM.

The Canadian teenager has previously won gold in the 200-meter butterfly and silver in the 400-meter freestyle, only to be won by American swimming star Katie Ledecky.

The Macintosh (4:32.04) led the Grimes in 63-hundredths (4:32.67), while another American, Emma Wyant, came in third (4:36.00), leaving the local star and world record holder for distance off the podium, Katinka. Hoszu (33) finished fourth (4:37.89), and Japanese Olympic champion Yui Ohashi fifth (4:37.99).

I tried to push my body as much as possible. The crowd gave me a lot of adrenaline, said Macintosh, who added four medals in Budapest (one of which was in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay).

In the women’s sprint sprint, the 50-meter freestyle, Sjostrom recorded 23.98 meters to win the gold medal, twenty ahead of Poland’s Katarzyna Wasek, while Australian Meg Harris and American Erica Brown shared the bronze medal.

The Swede claimed her first European title at the age of 14 and won her first world gold a year later, in 2009.

This is the second gold medal in this tournament for Sjöström, who has already won the 50m butterfly on Friday.

In the Hungarian capital, he also won the silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle.

With 20 world medals, Sjöström is just two short of the record held by American Katie Ledecky, who nonetheless has far more titles than the Swede (19 to 10).

“Maybe my mentality and also a lot of hard work, but above all I love what I do,” the Swede replied when asked about the key to her longevity.

Sjöström was one step closer to adding another medal, when in the Swedish women’s relay she finished fourth in the 4x100m freestyle as the championship, a test won by the United States, was closed, with Australia and Canada on the podium.

The final day of the finals brought the most mysterious and suspenseful outcome. American Justin Reese won the 50m backstroke final, but was disqualified after the judges deemed he touched the final wall with his body completely submerged in water.

This means that it was his compatriot Hunter Armstrong who was declared champion. Later, after viewing the photos, the judges canceled Ress’ punishment and he was declared a champion, and he had to repeat the medal ceremony.

Paul Keswari Macyuk joined Reese and Armstrong on the podium.

Italy’s Thomas Secon, who left the podium after reinstating Reiss, retaliated by later winning the gold in the 4x100m relay, relegating the Americans to second place. Great Britain took third place.

It was the fifth gold medal for the Italian team, who shortly before won the 1500m freestyle with Gregorio Baltrinieri, who won his third consecutive title in distance, and also achieved the second fastest time in history.

In the other final of the final day, Lithuanian Ruta Melotit won her first gold medal since 2013, defeating young Italian Benedita Pilato, 17, by just a tenth of the 50m breaststroke final, with South African Lara van Niekerk third. .

“It’s good to be world champion again,” she said. (Dr)