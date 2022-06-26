Tennis

LONDON, May 9 (Prinsa Latina) Brazil’s Beatrice Haddad and Colombia’s Maria Camila Osorio are today the only two Latin American players among the world’s top 100 tennis.

Haddad came in 52nd place on the world list with 1,099 points, while Osorio came in 58th place with 1,054 points.

football

BERN, May 9 (Prensa Latina) Brazil is the largest source of players to foreign leagues ahead of France and Argentina, according to an annual study by the Football Observatory of the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES, acronym in French).

According to the entity, based in the Swiss city of Neuchâtel, 1,219 Brazilian footballers play outside the country, which is why it tops the list widely followed by France (978) and Argentina (815).

Athletics

MADRID, May 9 (PRENSA LATINA) Athletes from 15 Latin American countries are taking part in the Ibero-American Athletics Championships, which will take place from May 20-22 in the Spanish cities of La Nucia and Torrevieja.

According to the organizers, delegations from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Mexico and Puerto Rico have already confirmed their attendance.

Basketball

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Princea Latina) Serbian center Nikola Jockey today won the NBA regular season MVP award for the second year in a row.

According to ESPN Sports Network Monday, the Denver Nuggets’ player defeated Greek Giannis Antetokounmue (Milwaukee Bucks) and Cameroonian Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers).

