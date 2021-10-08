The community is unhappy with the latest PS Plus games

31 mins ago Leo Adkins
by Rodolfo Leon
0 comments
7/10/2021 7:12 PM


Last week, and like every first Wednesday of the month, Sony Announce your game lineup For the month of October that will be received by subscribers of PlayStation Plus at no additional cost. From the start it was easy to assume that not everyone would like these titles, as the post where they were officially announced was full. Dislikes and negative comments.

The games in question are Leave the hell loose NS PS5, And Mortal Kombat X y PGA Tour 2K21 NS PS4. Yes, it’s definitely not the best lineup we’ve had lately, and the community has taken it upon itself to express its disapproval.

Through a survey published in reddit, about two thousand members of the community Play Station They said they didn’t think this month’s show was good, and only a few said they were satisfied. Of course, the internet always tends in the negative direction, but in this case I think they’re right.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Editor’s note: Yes, I’m not very satisfied with this month’s deals either. Leave the hell loose Doesn’t seem like anything interesting to me, while Mortal Kombat X It’s a game that I enjoyed at the time, but with the arrival of a sequel, I never played it again. Well, just in case PGA Tour 2K21Truth is, I’ve never been a fan of golf.

via: Character Book




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie enthusiast and pop culture lover.

More Stories

WhatsApp | How to activate hidden messages | temporary | 7 days | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

They make a drone that can fly, tightrope and snowboard (video)

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Free Fire: Weekly Rewards Schedule October 6-11 | Battle Royal | app | app | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Smartphone | 3 video editors to download to your cell phone | Smartphone | Applications | Applications | clips | tik tok | Instagram | YouTube | Kinemaster | capcote | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They filter their source code, their new app to compete with Steam and even how much their streaming devices cost

2 days ago Leo Adkins

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition continues to roll out to reach more devices – Xiaomi News

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Science and humanity are two basic pillars”

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

The United States reached the top, which it shares with Mexico, with its victory over Jamaica – Football International

28 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The community is unhappy with the latest PS Plus games

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

Zodiac killer: Investigators confirm that criminal media have already been identified

31 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Hondurans in the US fear being left without a permit from their country

34 mins ago Leland Griffith