The community is unhappy with the latest PS Plus games

Last week, and like every first Wednesday of the month, Sony Announce your game lineup For the month of October that will be received by subscribers of PlayStation Plus at no additional cost. From the start it was easy to assume that not everyone would like these titles, as the post where they were officially announced was full. Dislikes and negative comments.

The games in question are Leave the hell loose NS PS5, And Mortal Kombat X y PGA Tour 2K21 NS PS4. Yes, it’s definitely not the best lineup we’ve had lately, and the community has taken it upon itself to express its disapproval.

Through a survey published in reddit, about two thousand members of the community Play Station They said they didn’t think this month’s show was good, and only a few said they were satisfied. Of course, the internet always tends in the negative direction, but in this case I think they’re right.

Editor’s note: Yes, I’m not very satisfied with this month’s deals either. Leave the hell loose Doesn’t seem like anything interesting to me, while Mortal Kombat X It’s a game that I enjoyed at the time, but with the arrival of a sequel, I never played it again. Well, just in case PGA Tour 2K21Truth is, I’ve never been a fan of golf.

via: Character Book