WhatsApp | How to activate hidden messages | temporary | 7 days | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It is the application that many have downloaded to their mobile phones. In it you can write all kinds of words and even attach a photo, video, GIF, animated sticker, share a link or another so that the other person is informed of what is happening in your city, etc., but now Temporary or hidden messages turned on. How do I get them? Read on.

What are temporary messages in ? They are those who are disposed of at a certain time after being sent to a contact, Either from a PDF or Word document and even some other multimedia content.

At the moment, it is not necessary to wait a certain time for your sent text to be automatically deleted or disappear, on the contrary, as seen by the other person, the chat will be completely cleaned within 7 days. Best of all, you don’t need to install third-party apps that work alongside . You only need to enter certain settings of your mobile device to activate it 100%.

How do I activate temporary messages in WhatsApp

If you want to receive temporary messages in . format You will have to perform all these steps:

  • The first thing would be to get a file Latest version of WhatsApp: Either on Google Play or iOS Store.
  • Secondly, Enter WhatsApp.
  • currently Go to the conversation where you want to activate temporary messages.
  • In this You will see the clock icon.
  • Then Click on it and you will receive a message that temporary messages have been activated.
Do you want to activate temporary messages on WhatsApp? We give you all the steps. (Photo: mag)
  • This way if you talk to someone from today onwards, they can be deleted within 7 days as you sent them.
  • Best of all, you shouldn’t wait for the other person to see the text messages or not.
  • Remember, WhatsApp is working on a tool to choose if you want to delete all messages within 24 hours and up to a month.

