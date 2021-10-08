WhatsApp | How to activate hidden messages | temporary | 7 days | Applications | Smartphone | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY
The WhatsApp It is the application that many have downloaded to their mobile phones. In it you can write all kinds of words and even attach a photo, video, GIF, animated sticker, share a link or another so that the other person is informed of what is happening in your city, etc., but now Temporary or hidden messages turned on. How do I get them? Read on.
What are temporary messages in The WhatsApp? They are those who are disposed of at a certain time after being sent to a contact, Either from a PDF or Word document and even some other multimedia content.
At the moment, it is not necessary to wait a certain time for your sent text to be automatically deleted or disappear, on the contrary, as seen by the other person, the chat will be completely cleaned within 7 days. Best of all, you don’t need to install third-party apps that work alongside The WhatsApp. You only need to enter certain settings of your mobile device to activate it 100%.
How do I activate temporary messages in WhatsApp
If you want to receive temporary messages in . format The WhatsAppYou will have to perform all these steps:
- The first thing would be to get a file Latest version of WhatsApp: Either on Google Play or iOS Store.
- Secondly, Enter WhatsApp.
- currently Go to the conversation where you want to activate temporary messages.
- In this You will see the clock icon.
- Then Click on it and you will receive a message that temporary messages have been activated.
- This way if you talk to someone from today onwards, they can be deleted within 7 days as you sent them.
- Best of all, you shouldn’t wait for the other person to see the text messages or not.
- Remember, WhatsApp is working on a tool to choose if you want to delete all messages within 24 hours and up to a month.
Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.
