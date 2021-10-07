They make a drone that can fly, tightrope and snowboard (video)

October 7, 2021

Its developers assure that the LEO can choose between walking or flying, or a combination of these two systems depending on the type of obstacle.

A team of researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has created a bipedal robot that can walk on a tightrope, fly and even skate. The robot, called “LEONARDO” (or “LEO”), was the first to use multi-link terminals and propeller-based thrusters to achieve a good degree of control over its balance, communication Educational center.

Traditional bipedal robots can move like humansOr jump, run, or even climb stairs, but are impeded by bumping into rough terrain. Meanwhile, flying robots easily pass over rough terrain, but they face their own limitations as high energy consumption and load capacity.

‘Robots with a capacity Multimedia Motion They can move through challenging environments more efficiently than conventional robots, by appropriately switching their available motion mechanisms,” explains Kyunnam Kim, lead author of the development of LEO. The robot aims to bridge the gap between Biped movement and airwhich are not normally intertwined in current robotic systems.

LEO . Features

LEO measures approx Height 80 cm It is equipped with three pushbuttons on each of its legs and a total of four pushbuttons mounted on the “shoulders”. Its light limbs support most of its weight, eliminating impulse tensionBut since these actuators are synchronously controlled with the joints of the limbs, the robot has great balance.

“Depending on the types of obstacles to pass, LEO You can choose to walk or flyor collect them. In addition, it is capable of performing unusual kinetic maneuvers that even in humans require great mastery of balance, such as Tightrope walking and skateboarding,” says Patrick Spiller, another developer.

Caltech scientists say so LEO does not fall, Even when it is pushed hard, thanks to its mechanisms that help it maintain balance. Now they intend to improve its performance, provide it with stiffer tips, increase the thrust of the fans, and increase its energy efficiency. They consider that technology designed for LEO can promote the development of adaptive landing gear For other air vehicles, as well as for flying robots intended for Mars exploration.

