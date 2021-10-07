Free Fire: Weekly Rewards Schedule October 6-11 | Battle Royal | app | app | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Looking for new skins in shooter free fire? Then Garena It has a complete reward system for players who cannot use a credit card: redemption codes and weekly rewards.

In the first tool, different codes of letters and numbers are published every day that must be copied on the official website of the video game. The rewards are random and range from skins to diamonds (the game’s virtual currency).

On the other hand, Garena has daily rewards that are only given for entering the app. It is available for all versions of the shooter, Android and iOS, as well as Free Fire Max.

Free Fire Weekly Schedule: October 6-11

Wednesday October 6, 2021 | table discount

Thursday 7 October 2021 | Recharge Glo

Friday, October 8, 2021 | Discount Gallery

Saturday 9 October 2021 | Discount on Royal Weapons

Monday 10 October 2021 | car charging

Tuesday 11 October 2021 | Enrich your collection!

The weekly schedule is here! 📘💥 We start the week with discounts on the table of legendary warriors and on royal weapons! 🔥 And just in case you need some Emotes…this week you can enrich your collection because you can get Dog Emote and many more! 🐶🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVjfICU3V8 – Free Fire Latam 😎 (freefirelatino) October 5, 2021

For the next 7 days, you will have access to all the mentioned rewards and also the gallery of discounts in the virtual store. Various aesthetic items will be placed at a discount that you have to buy with diamonds.

How do you use Free Fire codes?

You still don’t know Where are free fire codes required?? Well, you just have to follow some simple steps to get free loot without having to go through the virtual store.

sign in to this link To access the official Free Fire Rewards website ( reward redemption site .

To access the official Free Fire Rewards website ( . Then log in with your Free Fire account from Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.

Index the code to twelve characters. Make sure not to confuse numbers and letters and confirm the operation.

Once the code is confirmed, you will have to wait only a few minutes to receive the gift into your account.

Listen to Dale Play on spotify And Loudspeaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.