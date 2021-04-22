The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be held at 11 stadiums in the United States

2021 edition of Gold CupThe regional association said Thursday that CONCACAF, the main tournament for the national team, will be held at 11 stadiums in the United States, with the Legian Stadium in Las Vegas (Nevada) to host the final on August 1.

“It is appropriate that we visit the 60th anniversary of our founding stadiums with a rich history in football in CONCACAF, while also making history with new places,” said Victor Montagliani, president of the American Football Association in a statement. Northern, Central and Caribbean. (CONCACAF).

Six of the stadiums are located in Texas: AT&T in Arlington, BBVA Stadium and NRG Stadium in Houston, Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Q2 Stadium in Austin, and Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

There will also be two championship venues in Florida, Explora Stadium in Orlando and DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, one in Kansas (Children Mercy Park in Kansas City), in Arizona (State Farm Stadium in Glendale) and in Nevada (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas). ).

The qualifying round for the Gold Cup will take place from 2 to 6 July at DRV PNK Stadium, home of MLS’s Inter Miami.

During these qualifiers, 12 teams will compete for the last three places available for the group stage of the Gold Cup, which will be held from July 10 to August 1.

Twelve teams from the region have already qualified for the group stage: Mexico, El Salvador, Curaçao, the United States, Canada, Martinique, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Suriname, Honduras., Panama Granada, in addition to Qatar, is a special guest for this edition.