The documentary about Omara Portuondo will have its world premiere in New York – Music & Books – Culture

Documentary about the legendary Cuban singer Omara Portuondo It will premiere worldwide during the Documentary Film Festival New YorkIt will take place from 10 to 28 November.

“Omara,” by New York-based Cuban-born director Hugo Perez, is a portrait of one of Cuba’s biggest stars and will be presented on November 13 at the 12th DOC NYC Film Festival, according to a statement from Cinema Tropical, a non-profit organization dedicated to presenting Latin cinema in the United States. United.

The screening of the feature film coincides with the 25th anniversary of the recording of the iconic album “Buena Vista Social ClubIn which he participated alongside the glories of old Cuban music.

The documentary, produced by Dana Kuznetzkopf and Frida Torresblanco, offers unprecedented access to the legendary “girlfriend of feelings”, often described as “Billy’s Vacation in Cuba”, to tell for the first time on the big screen the story of her successful career spanning more than seven decades.

90 years old cuba singer It has been the driving force behind Afro-Cuban music for more than half a century.

“In the face of racism, misogyny, revolution, and political disagreements, Amara has used her music to connect with fans around the world in profound, sometimes unexpected, ways that push boundaries while celebrating the spirit of her beloved Cuba,” notes further.. the notice.

In 2019, Portuondo was awarded an award Latin Grammy To the track for his contributions to Latin American and world music.

To record “Omara,” the director followed the singer through Mexico City, Tokyo, New York, and Havana and interviewed world-renowned musicians such as Diego El Segala, Roberto Fonseca and Arturo O’Farrell, as a platform to tell the story of these. life.

The audience will know the circumstances of his birth into a biracial family, made up of an aristocratic Spanish mother and a father who was a baseball player (Bartolo Portondo), as well as his path to becoming a world famous 17-year-old dancer Tropicana nightclub.

In her mid-twenties, she was one of Cuba’s most popular young stars as part of the women’s singing group Cuarteto d’Aida, on constant tours, and as the opening act for Nat King Cole.

Portuondo was already an icon before he was “rediscovered” by musician Ry Cooder, the mother of “Buena Vista Social Club”.

Perez will also have a second film at the festival, also at his world premiere, the documentary Once Upon a Time in Uganda, co-starring with Catherine Kzubek, in which the brickmaker becomes a Ugandan celebrity when he tries his luck to direct action films.

