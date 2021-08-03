The Dominican Republic will challenge the United States twice to the Olympics

Tonight, the Dominican Republic will face the United States twice in women’s baseball and volleyball in a bid to advance to the semi-finals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

At 11 p.m. Dominican time, the Dominican baseball team will face the United States in the second round of the Olympic tournament to try to win their place in the semi-finals, where they will face the loser of the commitment between Japan and South Korea to pursue the move. to the gold medal.

Anyway, with the result of Tuesday morning’s game, the Dominican Republic ensured, at least, that it would fight for the bronze medal in baseball at the Olympics.

The primary bowler has yet to be decided, although coach Hector Borg announced after the 7-6 win over Israel that he could have a pitching committee to face the United States.