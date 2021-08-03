Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, live | Simon Biles returns to competition and breaches the final balancing package | Olympic Games 2021

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

the eleventh day subordinate Olympic Games It was presented as Super Tuesday For the Spanish delegation in Tokyo and started with a silver medal End photo By Teresa Portella in the K1 200m Final. In sailing, Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barceló finished fourth in the race for the 49er FX medals, as did Iago López and Diego Botín in the men’s class, before Joan Cardona took bronze in the Finn class.

And in team sports, a great victory for the men’s handball team, which beat Sweden (34-33) and will be in the semi-finals of the Games. Jordi Ribera’s team, with huge Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas and under the leadership of Raúl Entrerríos, is back from a game that has never lost face. The men’s basketball team had an even worse fate and was eliminated by the United States in the quarter-finals (81-95) despite the impressive performance of Ricky Rubio in Pau Gasol’s last match at the age of 41 with the national team, like his brother Mark.. The water polo players won a duel Against China (11-7) they will be in the semi-finals and fight for medals.

At 10.50 Simone Biles returned to competition in the latest artistic gymnastics event, the balance beam final. The American gymnast withdrew on the first day of the team event and abandoned the rest of the proceedings due to an anxiety issue.

In athletics, the day is currently being highlighted by Norway’s Karsten Warholm’s imposing record in the 400m hurdles: 45.94s.

the Highlights Eleventh day (Peninsula time):

climbing. Men’s qualifier combined with Alberto Guinness, 10.00.

Athletics. Men’s 110 Hurdles, Qualifier Series, with Caper Martinez (10.00). Men’s 5000m, Qualifying Rounds, with Mohammed Qatir (13.16). Additionally, the 800m (14.25) and 200m (14.50) finals

Technical swimming. Duo, artistic routine, with Iris Teo and Alyssa Ozugina (12.30 pm).

football. The semi-finals of the men’s tournament. Japan – Spain, 1:00 pm. Before that, Mexico and Brazil, at 10.00.

Results:

kayaking Teresa Portella’s silver medal in the K1 200m final.

Feather. Joan Cardona wins the bronze in the Finn class. Tamara Echegoyen, Paula Barceló, Diego Botín and Iago López Marra, 49th, finished fourth.

Basketball. Men’s Championship quarter-finals. Spain, lost to the United States, 81-95. So is Slovenia 94 and Germany 70.

handball. The men’s handball team beat Sweden 34-33 and will be in the semi-finals. As well as France 42 – Bahrain 28.

Water polo. Women’s Championship quarter-finals. Spain beat China (11-7) and will be in the semi-finals. Also, Canada, 5-US, 16.

Check here all files Calendar the games , Results and the medal table.

