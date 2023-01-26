The Eclipse Prize is being awarded today in the United States

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The 52nd Eclipse Awards will take place tonight at The Breakers deluxe theater in Palm Beach, Florida, United States; The highest award rewards the best of the year, in this case that of the 2022 season, dressage and dressage professionals, at the best riding on the planet.

Most experts suggest that Flightline’s horse should be awarded Horse of the Year and Best Mature, following his victories in the Pacific Classic and Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Godolphin LLC can win and repeat as an Eclipse Award winning owner and breeder, as can the international racing and breeding operation of Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed with 82 wins.

Similarly, Puerto Rican jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. has emerged as a leading contender for the Eclipse Award, after claiming the title for the sixth time with 319 races across the US, and more selective race wins in 2022.

Other prizes will be as follows:

  • Two years: Forty
  • Two Years: The Wheel of Wonders
  • Three years old: epicenter.
  • Three years: live
  • Maturity: havens
  • Speedster: Cody’s Desire
  • Gramero: Modern Games
  • Trainee: Jose A. Gomez
  • Coach: Chad Brown

In this way, the official announcement is awaited with anticipation.

