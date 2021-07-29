The Ecuadorean film “Spencer” among the “choice” of Latin American football cinemaسينما

“Spencer(2014), co-production between Ecuador NS Uruguay, among the top 11 Latin American football films. The list was drawn up in early June by Festigol Football Festival.

Ecuadorean director Paul Venegas And his colleague is from Uruguay Nelson Scarticini movie making. The documentary takes a journey through the life of Alberto Spencer, better known as “magic headIn addition to the sports aspect, it offers other player experiences Penarol, like the racism he faced UruguayHis diplomatic career and commercial activity.

Presents #FESTIGOL: A selection of Latin American films. We have ventured on a journey across our continent through audiovisual projects of various kinds, a reflection of our identity through football,” reads Festigol Networks as an announcement of the list.

# FESTIGOL Presents: A selection of Latin American films. We have ventured on a journey across our continent for… Posted by Vestigol On Thursday 3 June 2021

“What a joy it is to be among the top 11 football films in Latin America, along with great directors and box office,” says Venegas. “I loved how they put her on the court, at 10, as their beloved ‘magic head’,” he adds.

In this determination, among others,metallic‘, From Juan Jose Campanella; “strong‘, From Oscar Salazar NS Franco Traverso, Y’Maracana‘, From Sebastian Bednarek. They are the best soccer strips in the area.

“All directors (in the selection) are cinema chiefs in Latin America and the world. Campanella won an Oscar,” expresses the Ecuadorean director with emotion.