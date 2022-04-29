The Ecuadorean Football Federation makes Mali official as the third competitor to Ecuador in June in the United States | football | Sports

Days after Carlos Manzoor, vice-president of the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF), announced for the first time that Tunisia would be Tricolor’s third competitor in June’s friendlies in the United States, hours later he adjusted that would not happen as he said. Mali on Friday made official football the team selected to test the Ecuadorean team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

The La Trey will clash with the African Eagles on Saturday, June 11th at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford, the capital of Connecticut.

Nigeria will be the first opponent of the Ecuadorean national team in North America. The two teams will meet on Thursday, June 2nd at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

🔥 With all our eyes on Qatar 2022 World Cup! Confirmed venues, schedules and competitors for the triple history check matches that will have # Do not see In the month of June. 🤩 Together for global glory!#TogetherToCatar🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/AnmH1aiiVN – LaTri 🇪🇨 (LaTri) April 29, 2022

Three days after colliding with the African Super Eagles, on Sunday, June 5, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will play Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ecuador sets logistics for Qatar World Cup

Of the next three competitors in Tricolor, only Mexico will play the World Cup in Qatar. Neither Nigeria nor Mali qualified for Africa. (Dr)