The Ecuadorean Football Federation makes Mali official as the third competitor to Ecuador in June in the United States | football | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Days after Carlos Manzoor, vice-president of the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF), announced for the first time that Tunisia would be Tricolor’s third competitor in June’s friendlies in the United States, hours later he adjusted that would not happen as he said. Mali on Friday made official football the team selected to test the Ecuadorean team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

The La Trey will clash with the African Eagles on Saturday, June 11th at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Hartford, the capital of Connecticut.

Ecuador’s third friendly match will be against Mali in June.

Nigeria will be the first opponent of the Ecuadorean national team in North America. The two teams will meet on Thursday, June 2nd at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

Three days after colliding with the African Super Eagles, on Sunday, June 5, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will play Mexico at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Ecuador sets logistics for Qatar World Cup

Of the next three competitors in Tricolor, only Mexico will play the World Cup in Qatar. Neither Nigeria nor Mali qualified for Africa. (Dr)

