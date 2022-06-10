The first game, The Last of Us, will have a remake on PlayStation 5 and PC

picture : Play Station.

For a while we heard that the last of usThe legendary game From the PlayStation that debuted in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, it will be a remake of the new generation of Sony’s console. Now, that rumor has been confirmed, and it’s coming not only to PS5 but PC as well.

Developed by Naughty Dog Studios, the last of us It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a girl could be the cure, or at least a key to developing a cure for a fungus that infects people’s brains and wipes out our species. Ellie travels with Joel across the United States, and her story is fascinating. It is considered one of the best games of recent years, and it is also adapted as a TV series on HBOwhich will be shown for the first time in 2023.

in 2014 the last of us He got a redesigned version for PlayStation 4. However, the new version is a remake with modern graphics and controls, as well as new access options and improved effects in both exploration and combat.

screenshot : Play Station.

The Last of Us Remake It will be available on September 2nd for PlayStation 5. There is also a PC version in development, but a release date has yet to be announced.