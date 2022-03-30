The goals of the match between Spain and Iceland today | Morata’s goals for “Roga” 2-0 in an international friendly match for the World Cup Qatar 2022 | Video | RMMD | Sports

Alvaro Morata needed just three minutes to make his mark in Spain against. Iceland at Riazor Stadium. The Juventus striker scored a brace to put Luis Enrique Martinez’s team ahead (2-0) in the international friendly match that is a preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At 37 minutes, the number 7 of ‘Roja’ was opened from the left end and combined with Jordi Alba. Immediately, the Barcelona defender played in the middle with Hugo Guillamon. The guy from Valencia slipped into the big opponent’s area and no one was able to connect. Until Morata took control, he faked and identified it in the first post.

Three minutes later, Dani Olmo passed the opposing defenders quite easily. But Berker Bjarnason brought down the Spanish striker and the crash judge sentenced him to the maximum penalty. In this way, Morata requested the ball to collect the ball. He scored today’s top scorer accurately to score his second goal.

Spain vs. Iceland: the former

Luis Enrique started with a testing phase aimed at finding the players he would take to the World Cup. So far, the first test was tough and his team stumbled hard to beat Albania 2-1.

Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo were, at the last breath, the authors of the conquests. After that match, the “red” coach is expected to make changes to the team. And until the World Cup premiere, there will be few chances to get together to train.

For their part, after running out of opportunities to be in Qatar 2022, the Icelandic team played a series of friendlies. This year, in January, the “Vikings” tied with Uganda and lost to South Korea. While, this month, he tied with Finland.

